Create your own signature mask image

Everyone uses masks - metaphorical or physical - according to their circumstances or situations.

As well as using masking techniques in Photoshop, we mask our true feelings, and masks are used in ceremonies all over the world.

In this tutorial we'll combine the digital and physical to create a fun mask model shot - all you need are some basic craft tools, a little Photoshop skill and someone who wants to be the wearer of something weird and wacky. The tools you'll need to get yourself going are: Photoshop, an A4 printer, plain paper, sticky tape, a craft knife or foam-board cutter, scissors, non-permanent glue, permanent glue, foam board, sandpaper, a headband or elastic band and photography equipment.

