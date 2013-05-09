Cut&Paste's digital design tournament winners

Cut&Paste's digital design tournament rolled into London this month. The Characterised Tour encompasses all aspects of street culture – from live music and DJs, to skateboarding and b-boying, through to live art and design.

The competition’s theme was clash and collide. It saw three teams of two designers challenged to create two characters that serve as “rivals or foils” to each another. The tournament was made up of three onstage rounds, each with the objective of coming up with a product that would be used in the following round, created using HP Z1 Workstations.

In the first 10-minute round, each team prepared a black and white sketch of its first rival character. Competitors were asked to prepare a black and white sketch of the second rival character in the following 10-minute round. In the final, 15-minute round, teams created a scene composition, featuring both characters and expressing their relationship.

Team one, Aaron Jay amd Aleksei Bitskoff, came out on top with their design, Fire v Water.