D&AD's 50th anniversary logo

It's 50 years since D&AD -- the not-for-profit organisation that represents the creative community -- came into being and it's marking the occasion with a revised identity named Forward 50.

Created by renowned typographer and graphic designer Neville Brody, the identity comprises just three characters -- /50 -- using the Futura typeface. It has been designed to be modular, so it supplements D&AD's existing logo and artwork without overcomplicating them. The /50 identity also works equally well when written as text for print and on the web.

Commenting on the new identity D&AD CEO Tim Lindsay said:

"We have awarded work that breaks the mould, has far-reaching influence on the future of design and advertising and can point to a legacy of setting standards for the future. Hence, in our 50th year -- and with this mark -- we want to clearly state our commitment to nurture, support and champion brilliant design and advertising by future generations of creative people. This is about the 50 years that are to come, as well as the 50 that we are marking.”

You can help celebrate D&AD's 50th anniversary on Twitter using the hashtag #fwd50.