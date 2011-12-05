Design Museum adds 13 classics to its collection

The complete list of classics added to the Design Museum's collection looks like this:

1. Space Invaders arcade game -- Tomohiro Nishicado, c. 1978, Taito, Japan

2. Kalashnikov AK-47 rifle -- Mikhail Kalashnikov, 1945-1946, China

3. LookSoFlat prototype lamp -- Stefan Geisbauer, 2010, Ingo Maurer, Germany

4. Novint Falcon 3D mouse -- Novint Technologies, 2006, USA

5. Regent TR-1 portable radio -- Industrial Development Engineering Associates, 1954, Texas Instruments, USA

6. Valentine typewriter -- Ettore Sottsass, 1969, Olivetti, Italy

7. The Face magazine -- 1980-2004, UK

8. Ipogeo Lamp -- Joe Wentworth, Artemide, 2009, Italy

9. Tripp Trapp children's chair -- Peter Opsvik, 1972, Stokke, Norway

10. Kindle 3 eBook reader -- 2007, Amazon, USA

11. Sony TPS L2 Walkman portable cassette player (pictured) -- Nobutoshi Kihara, 1979, Sony, Japan

12. Sony D-40 MKII Discman portable CD player -- Sony, 1984, Japan

13. Sony MZ-1 MiniDisc recorder -- Sony, 1992, Japan

The Design Museum is developing its Collection ahead of a planned move to new premises in 2014. It will taking over the former site of the Commonwealth Institute in Kensington, west London. The new Design Museum will be three times its current size, with interiors designed by John Pawson.