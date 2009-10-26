Topics

Design a Vintage Film Poster

By () Graphic design  

Tom Lane, AKA Ginger Monkey, demonstrates how to take your designs into B-movie territory.

I love to try new things and push my work into new areas.

Just doing what I know feels like a wasted opportunity. I get an incredible feeling of excitement and, ultimately, satisfaction when I can see a new illustration taking shape that is going somewhere I haven't necessarily been before; unfamiliarity means I'm learning more! Creating the artwork for this tutorial gave me a real buzz.

Due to a small obsession with books, I'm lucky enough to own a pretty good library of visual material, and one of my little gems is a horror film poster book. It was while flicking through its contents that I was hit with the idea of creating a poster, and walking you through it for this tutorial. There is a lot to get done to complete this design: drawing, colouring, texturing and setting these elements. So let's get started.

Click here to download the support files (48MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles