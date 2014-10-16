Discover the UK's top 30 studios in the latest issue of Computer Arts

Computer Arts 233 cover

There's no denying that design awards are a divisive issue within the creative industry. For some, they're a great reward for hard work, but many talented creatives don't enter them – whether for budget reasons, or simply on principle.

Peer reputation is harder to garner and far more difficult to gauge, but we're not ones to shy away from a challenge so in Computer Arts issue 233 we set out to take the temperature of the UK design industry with exactly that goal in mind.

UK Studio Rankings 2014

In an extended special report, we collate the results of a survey of 60 creative directors from all across the country to bring you the UK Studio Rankings 2014. (And to whet your appetite, take a look at which studios made the top 21-50 - the rest will be revealed over the coming weeks).

Incredible sunlight-reactive cover

Readers of the premium print edition can also experience the latest innovative collaboration with CA's print finishing partners Celloglas: our first ever photochromatic cover!

When exposed to UV rays, the 30 studios in the UK Studio Rankings 2014 will instantly be revealed in deep purple.

Discover how this incredible effect was achieved here:

Deal with nightmare clients

Also this month, Clients From Hell's Bryce Bladon offers assistance on coping with terrible clients. From the non-communicative to the cheap and ungrateful, he’s got the tricks to deal with all types.

How to deal with clients from hell

In the Projects section, we also delve behind the scenes on Hold's disruptive rebrand for the Design Museum's annual residency event.

Hold's rebrand of the Design Museum's residency programme

Plus: part two of our freelance guide for students explore how to manage your time and earnings around your studies.

Exclusive video insight

Not only that, there's an exclusive video interview with Silent Studios, whose unique combination of design and sound results in unique, emotive and large-scale immersive experiences that have graced everything from concerts to fashion shows.

Exclusive video: Silent Studios

