Everyday objects with a twist in these minimal illustrations

Ben Hickey illustrates with a minimalist eye, often playing with negative space

We're huge fans of minimalist illustrations here at Creative Bloq. Guaranteed to raise a smile, the creations often look at the world in a new light; simplifying everyday objects into a work of art. This work from illustrator Ben Hickey does just that.

"The blog started a few months ago with the aim of making a picture a day," explains Ben Hickey. "I try to make images that are easy to relate to. So, I take things that people know well and imagine them in a new way. Mostly everyday objects, logos, pop culture and table tennis."

Featuring the likes of Bart Simpson, Batman and Mario and playing around with negative space, we can't get enough of this grin-raising work. Take a look at some of our favourite picks below.

