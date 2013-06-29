Minimalist illustrations that guarantee to raise a smile

A master of clever design, artist Jaco Haasbroek's latest series of illustrations sees everyday objects transformed into quirky, humorous pieces of art.

Based in Cape Town, Haasbroek's Food, Object or Animal series gives the most ordinary of items bundles of personality with the addition of a simple caption and careful, clever compositions.

We love the concept behind these adorable illustrations, which cleverly play on the main characteristics of each subject. The minimal design is brilliant and carefully thought out, the abunadnce of white space ensuring the eye is drawn straight to the simple graphics and typography that grace the middle of the page. A fun, lighthearted project that's guaranteed to make you smile.

