Flat design meets Moleskine notebooks meets... chess?

The chess set is inspired by the beauty of classic leather notebooks

We know that you're huge fans of your notebooks. Your love for Moleskines as well as superb notebooks that aren't Moleskines are part of being a graphic designer. Here, Belgian designer Peter Baeten has channelled his love of classic leather notebooks into this beautiful minimal chess set.

"By working with the silhouettes of the pieces, it walks the line between 2D and 3D. Because of this, only the ones who are playing have a complete overview of the pieces on the board. Bystanders will have to do with seeing lines move around on the board," Baeten explains.

"The set is lasercut and hand varnished, so the natural wood grains remain visible. It contains 4 tablets and a leather cover which also serves as a pad to play on. There are no screws, hinges, glue, or any other type of materials used, therefore there is no assembly necessary, and each single piece can easily be replaced."

