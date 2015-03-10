Font of the day: Pipeburn

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Pipeburn by Angga Mahardika

Today's typeface of choice is Pipeburn by type designer Angga Mahardika of Try&Error Studio. "I was inspired after seeing my grandfather's Tobacco Pipe," she comments on Creative Market. "I tried to create a classic but modern look, with the addition of ornament smoke. Pipeburn Typeface is suitable for vintage designs, posters, brand name, labels and more."

You can currently download Pipeburn for free over on Creative Market.

