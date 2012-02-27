Fotolia plugin brings 16 million photos to CS5

The CS5 plugin gives you access to Fotolia’s 16-million strong library of stock images in Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign and includes “on-the-fly replacement of design comp images with high resolution versions," according to the company.

The free Fotolia plugin takes advantage of Adobe’s Creative Suite Extension technology and was developed in just three months by industry experts and former Adobe Engineers at Silicon Publishing.

“Fotolia is proud to be the first major stock photo agency to leverage Adobe’s new CS Extension technology with Silicon Publishing," said Oleg Tscheltzoff, CEO of Fotolia LLC in a press statement.

"Their expertise and knowledge of the creative process is amazing, and we think all designers will benefit from this technology."