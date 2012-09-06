Fotolia TEN: free PSD file from Hellohikimori Studio

Microstock image library Fotolia has given away a free PSD files each month for the last nine months as part of its TEN Collection promotion, which has also featured digital artists such as Joolz, Neopen and Takeshi.

The aim of the TEN Collection promotion has been to give you an insight into the way individual digital artists work by providing a free PSD image - complete with all its source files - so you can find out how it was constructed. Each PSD image has been accompanied by online video where the featured artists talks about his / her approach to the work that they do.

The only slight catch is that the featured PSD file is only available for free for 24 hours, after which it reverts to its usual price of an admittedly modest £6. This month's Hellohikimori giveaway will be available on Monday 10 September.

TEN Collection Contest

By way of celebrating the final TEN Collection giveaway, Fotolia is also launching an exclusive competition with some very tempting prizes from the likes of Adobe, Wacom and more. Your challenge is to create an outstanding piece of creative work based on the themes of the TEN Collection promo - with the aim of besting the digital artists Fotolia has featured so far.

Up for it? You can find out more details on Monday.