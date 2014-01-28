Fruit Ninja provides inspiration for homeware range

Fruit Ninja transforms into a homewares range for your shelves

If you're into your gaming apps, then you'll have no doubt come across the highly addictive charms of Fruit Ninja. Whilst most of you were busy virtually slicing a wide range of fruits, Australian company Mathery decided to make it a bit more of a reality.

"The vessels explore and reintroduce the natural textures of the fruit, every object is a unique resin reproduction of a model realised from fruit peels," they explain. "Fruit was carefully selected among dozens of fruit markets and minutely cut into geometric shapes then reassembled as objects."

The collection includes the Orange Jar, Avocado Vase, Banana Bowl, Rock Melon Coasters and Pineapple Punch Bowl. Definitely a tasty bit of design that would look great on your shelves.

See more images of the range over on the Behance page.

