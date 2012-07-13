G-Technology hosts first ever European Creatathon

G-Technology's European Creatathon is a 12-hour creative event which aims to bring aspiring photographers, filmmakers and musicians together to creative high quality content that can be used to help raise money for charity.

Money raised at the London event will go to local charity the Film & Video Workshop, which provided training and facilities for filmmakers and animators.

Professional tutors

Creative pros Rupert Murray (film director), Joris de Man (composer), Kipper (music producer) and Tim Flach (photographer) will be on hand at the event to provide tips, tricks and tutoring, with the aim being of producing high quality content from artwork to moving image and film.

The organisers will provide food, drinks, free Wi-Fi and all the technology - including G-Technology drives (natch) - so creatives can focus on producing amazing content. To take part, sign up at the Creatathon London website.

The event will also help provie guidance and support to creatives who'd like to be considered for G-Technology's Driven Creativity Awards competition which is open for submissions now.

The European Creathon takes place on Wednesday 18th July at The Future Gallery, 5 Great Newport Street, London WC2H 7HY. Nearest tube is Leicester Square. Doors are open from 12pm to 12am.