Gorgeous interactive map of the Sochi Winter Olympics

Fiasco Design have once again triumphed with this brilliant interactive map

The Sochi Winter Olympics are just around the corner and that means plenty of design aspects to sink your teeth into. We've seen some brilliant branding and advertising so far and this latest work from Bristol based Fiasco Design is another wonderful addition to the Winter Olympics outputs.

They've created an interactive map that pulls together everything you never knew about the Sochi Winter Olympics. Based on the capabilities of Google Maps, the user can zoom in and out of the design to get an idea of the scale of the Olympic Park, as well as unearth some of the brilliant about the Games.

Ben Steers, co-founder and creative director of Fiasco Design, said: "We wanted to create an fun and informative digital product that highlighted both the positive and negative facts surrounding the most controversial winter games to date". Take a look!

Visit the Sochi Winter Olympics interactive map website.

