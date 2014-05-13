Gorgeous poster design combines characters and typography

We love the combination of typography and character design with this poster

In any guide to modern poster design, one thing's for sure - it has to be eye-catching, informative and above all, creative. Combining a number of design elements is always a wonderful and unique approach and this latest design for the Dublin music festival uses typography, colour and character design to their fullest potential.

"This Dublin poster project was a fairly quick turnaround," Irish designer Steve Simpson explains. "Brief came in on the Friday morning, intial rough followed by cleaned-up sketch by Friday evening and sent to client, approved Monday morning. Artwork fininished and sent to client Wednesday afternoon, minor tweaks and signed-off Thursday afternoon."

Below, you can see some of the sketches Simpson worked on before diving into the beautiful creation. We love the mix of colours and the wonderful take on some of the biggest names in music.

