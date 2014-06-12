Gravity-defying furniture inspired by tree-felling

Unique and structured furniture designs from Lenka Czereova

Furniture designs can be as weird and wonderful as any designer wishes but it always has to have functionality. A well-executed concept can result in a timeless piece of furniture that never goes out of style, but the medium also allows for wild, stylish designs too.

Slovakian product designer Lenka Czereova has created a range of furniture, made from wood and rubber that are as striking as they are unique. "It's interpreting the moment when the tree trunk is cut and falls to the ground," she explains.

"It transforms a structure that initially looks stiff and essential, in a flexible, mobile and lively piece of furniture composed of four elements that can be stacked and fixed to each others, or used individually." They look as though they shouldn't be able to stand but they do!

