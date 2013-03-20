Heart Internet competition winner

Our week-long – frankly, brilliant – Heart Internet competition is over and we have a winner. Congratulations to Zarina de Ruiter from London, who has bagged herself a free .com domain, one year's free VPS Base and a brand new MacBook Air.

"Initially, it felt unreal to have won such an amazing prize," says competition winner de Ruiter. "But when the news finally sunk in, I was absolutely ecstatic – there may have been some jumping up and down."

We had an amazing response to the competition, with many of you answering each of the five questions we set last week. The winner was chosen at random, with prizes coming courtesy of Heart Internet.

"I'm going to use the MacBook for writing and blogging," de Ruiter says, "which at the moment I don't always have enough time for. Being able to take a laptop with me when I'm travelling will enable me to spend much more time on my writing work.

"I'll use the domain name and VPS to make my currently quite neglected blog much better than it is now, and it'll also be the incentive I needed to finally redo the layout and keep the content fresh by updating it regularly."