Illustrated biker helmets bring creativity to safety

BMD focus on work without using a computer for authentic craftsmanship

You've seen plenty of examples of typography as art and rightly so – the art of the letter can be used to produce some of the most inspirational pieces of work. Typography and font design isn't just for content – here, these French design agency BMD have taken the art of letters and turned them into their own works of art.

From his training as a graphic designer in the early 1990s in high school, agency founder Jolimont Toulouse Bruno kept a love for craftsmanship, the one before the computer. He keeps craftmanship at the forefront of his designs, with a strong influence of hand-made inspirations.

Using a wide range of colours, styles, fonts and illustrations, each helmet is as creative as they come. Each design makes the most of the helmet's shape, with letters perfectly placed around the entire product. The colour palette chosen for each design seamlessly ties in with the colour of the helmet itself.

