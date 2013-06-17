Image of the day: Hot Dogs and Hot Girls by Jon Burgerman

Monday's design inspiration comes from the recent Summer Series at 17 Frost show. It's a collection of new art from the brilliant Jon Burgerman described as: "Pastoral pictorials, filtered through the heavy-set dark rimmed glasses of the millennial generation, set against a saccharine, saturated backdrop, the color of Tumblr, populated with distracted, glitchy characters, pop iconography, hot dogs and hot girls." We just think it looks really cool.

Check out more from the collection below or visit jonburgerman.com

