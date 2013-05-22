Image of the day: Ringo in Pink by Yoni Alter

Computer Art: Tell us about Ringo in Pink ...

Yoni Alter: I do a lot of personal work that revolves around icons, minimalism and pop culture. The subjects are always things I love. So when I felt like doing something with the Beatles, I quickly realised that some of their album covers are iconic enough to be reduced to merely the members’ silhouettes, and still stay recognisable.

CA: How did you put the project together?

YA: It felt like everything fell perfectly into place. I got a lovely array of compositions, substantially different from one another – including a blank one. Then I needed to decide if and how to give it some colour.The Sgt. Pepper outfits seemed like the perfect solution. I love bold and vibrant visuals and was waiting for a good excuse to use fluorescent inks.

CA: How create such a striking final finish?

YA: To make the fluro colours pop out even more, they're printed over an opaque white layer onto a lovely Colorplan Natural paper. Rather than a grid, I arranged them in such a way as to be subtly reminiscent of the original albums' format and tactility.

Check out more from Yoni Alter on his website, Cargo and on Twitter.

Subscribe to Computer Arts for your monthly fix of the world's best inspirational design work. Available on iPad, in print or on other digital devices.