Today's image of the day comes from a new animated short film written and directed by Blinkink-represented Joseph Mann, described as 'playful, bright and ever-so-slightly NSFW'.

The short, which took eight months to complete, depicts one boy's day at the beach, where, with his trusty dingy in tow, he encounters amorous naturists and an inquisitive seagull, before making a new friend. It's the perfect mix of charming and weird. Check it out below: