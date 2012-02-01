Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 01 February

Happy February! Let's celebrate with another ten pieces of delightful design, painstakingly arranged by Jim McCauley

I saw a thing today that isn't quite gallery material, but that I have to point you at before it's all over the internet and you're completely sick of the sight of it. So here it is: Space Stallions. Gleefully mining an 80s cartoon vibe in the style of Thundercats and Battle of the Planets, it's a lovely piece of work from The Animation Workshop that people will inevitably demand be made into a proper series. Don't do that; enjoy it for what it is. And with that, here's the gallery and a request for things; send them via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Patrick O'Leary - Spirit

Gaetan Billault - Live Drawing

Polynoid - Rebird - via Alex Cook

Victor Berbel - Berbel Serif

James White - Drive

Jack Hughes - Untitled

Musclebeaver - Glckskette - via Sara

Tom Muller - Logos, brand marks, and identities 2000--2011

Project Arthur - Things You Own End Up Owning You

Zoey Hardwick - Diamond Eyes

