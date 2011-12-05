Inspiration Gallery - 05 December

I'm going to have to face the fact that I'm not going to be able to keep the gallery Christmas-free this month. So today there's a brilliant Christmassy illo from Cecilia Heikkil that's just reminded me of the fact that I ripped up the soft carpet in my living room this year and replaced it with laminate. And yes, I have a cat. And glass baubles. Heck. More tomorrow, usual rules apply: send me stuff via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Dzmitry Samal - 5dpi - via Notcot



Cecilia Heikkil - Don't Break - via Jason Kavanagh



Ella Goodwin - Cauliflower Comfort



Ayaka Ito - Tuna Magic



Adam Chang - Semi-Permanent 2011



Steve Kim - Lullaby Spring



Ben Jelfs - Creative Team



Elen Winata - NatGeo: The A to Z of Endangered Animals - via Edwin Toh



Rod Hunt - Looking for Transwonderland



Kraggy - Aurora Borealis 2