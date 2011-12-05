Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 05 December

By () Graphic design  

Back again with a slightly different name, because everyone loves a gallery

I'm going to have to face the fact that I'm not going to be able to keep the gallery Christmas-free this month. So today there's a brilliant Christmassy illo from Cecilia Heikkil that's just reminded me of the fact that I ripped up the soft carpet in my living room this year and replaced it with laminate. And yes, I have a cat. And glass baubles. Heck. More tomorrow, usual rules apply: send me stuff via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Dzmitry Samal - 5dpi

Dzmitry Samal - 5dpi - via Notcot

Cecilia Heikkil - Untitled

Cecilia Heikkil - Don't Break - via Jason Kavanagh

Ella Goodwin - Cauliflower Comfort

Ella Goodwin - Cauliflower Comfort

Ayaka Ito - Tuna Magic

Ayaka Ito - Tuna Magic

Adam Chang - Semi-Permanent 2011

Adam Chang - Semi-Permanent 2011

Steve Kim - Lullaby Spring

Steve Kim - Lullaby Spring

Ben Jelfs - Creative Team

Ben Jelfs - Creative Team

Kinetic - NatGeo: The A to Z of Endangered Animals

Elen Winata - NatGeo: The A to Z of Endangered Animals - via Edwin Toh

Rod Hunt - Looking for Transwonderland

Rod Hunt - Looking for Transwonderland

Kraggy - Aurora Borealis 2

Kraggy - Aurora Borealis 2

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles