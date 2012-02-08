Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 08 February

Ten more pieces of delightful design await your attention. Politely gesturing you towards them is Jim McCauley

In a bit of a rush today - there's a new issue of Computer Arts on sale tomorrow so I have plenty of things to sort out in time for that - but I think I've still managed to compile a decent gallery today. Enjoy, and if you don't, enjoy then why not submit something better? Oh yes, via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Ryan Atkinson and Stephan de Lange - Typographic Revolt

Ben O'Brien - The AlleyCats

Racecar - Kiss: A Love Story - via Sara

Justin Mezzell - The Fundamentals of The Ocarina of Time

ManvsMachine - More4 rebrand - via Visuelle

Poonam Mistry - Ram

Magnani - Lightning at the Opera

Jonas Strandberg-Ringh - "Det stora uppdraget" Title sequence

Noelia Lozano - Yorokobu

Andrew Golden - Untitled

