Inspiration Gallery - 11 January

Here's your helping of design inspiration for today! There are some lovely things; I particularly like Shahnaz Ahmed's knitted cityscape for the Ministry of Sound, not to mention Robert Holder's 101 Simple Meals. Doubly inspirational, that one. And if you fancy some really heavy duty inspiration, Matt Booth alerted us to the BLAB Vimeo channel, featuring talks from leading creatives including Ian Wharton, Hoss Gifford and Mr Bingo. See you tomorrow and don't forget to send stuff in; as usual via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Sandra Dieckmann - Javier - via Jules Beazley



Blair Wightman - Robot poster



Michael Connolly - Honour Before Glory / Maison



Matthias Mentasti - 365 Awesome Designers - via Paul Weichhart



Stephan Walter - The Standard Hotels - via Olly Gibbs



Shahnaz Ahmed - Ministry of Sound: Knit Club



Robert Holder - 101 Simple Meals



Hajime Nagatsuka - Droppp - via Oliver Sin



Andy Martin - Character Illustrations



Leonardo Dentico and Wojciech Pijecki - Tertium