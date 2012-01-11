Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 11 January

Today's collection of 10 pieces of design inspiration, including 101 recipes. Jim McCauley gets cooking

Here's your helping of design inspiration for today! There are some lovely things; I particularly like Shahnaz Ahmed's knitted cityscape for the Ministry of Sound, not to mention Robert Holder's 101 Simple Meals. Doubly inspirational, that one. And if you fancy some really heavy duty inspiration, Matt Booth alerted us to the BLAB Vimeo channel, featuring talks from leading creatives including Ian Wharton, Hoss Gifford and Mr Bingo. See you tomorrow and don't forget to send stuff in; as usual via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Sandra Dieckmann - Javier

Sandra Dieckmann - Javier - via Jules Beazley

Blair Wightman - Robot poster

Blair Wightman - Robot poster

Michael Connolly - Honour Before Glory / Maison

Matthias Mentasti - 365 Awesome Designers

Matthias Mentasti - 365 Awesome Designers - via Paul Weichhart

Stephan Walter - The Standard Hotels

Stephan Walter - The Standard Hotels - via Olly Gibbs

Shahnaz Ahmed - Ministry of Sounds: Knit Club

Shahnaz Ahmed - Ministry of Sound: Knit Club

Robert Holder - 101 Simple Meals

Robert Holder - 101 Simple Meals

Hajime Nagatsuka - Droppp - via Oliver Sin

Andy Martin - Character Illustrations

Andy Martin - Character Illustrations

Leonardo Dentico and Wojciech Pijecki

Leonardo Dentico and Wojciech Pijecki - Tertium

