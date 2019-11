Is that the time? Heck! No time for a proper intro; just an exhortation to keep sending things! You know the score, but for form's sake I'll just remind you to send stuff via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Chris Bassett - Untitled



Gerd Arntz - Isotype - via Karl Moser



The Studio of Williamson Curran - Words in Motion - via Tom Jennings



Finnian MacManus - Godmother



Box-head* - Munro House - via Isaac Stott



Ahmend Taouti - Urbans



Khris Cembe - Birdboy - via Andy Martin



Eric Cahan - Sky Series - via Oliver Sin



Years - Cubes Poster



Tom Ralston - Wes Anderson Triptych