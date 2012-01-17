Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 17 January

By () Graphic design  

Here's Jim McCauley with another 10 fantastic pieces of inspirational imagery and video for your delectation

It's another great mix of stuff today - the last thing I was expecting to look at was a redesigned set of British banknotes, but that's what Cat Neligan's come up with and I wouldn't object to having them in my wallet. Reckon your work's better? Or have you just seen something amazing that I ought to feature tomorrow? Send it in, then - via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

LouLou and Tummie - Smart Electrique Drive game

Aleksandra Witkowska - Untitled

Aleksandra Witkowska - Untitled

Steve Bond - Recovery

Steve Bond - Recovery

tind - What You See Is What You Get

tind - What You See Is What You Get

Sekond - Geo-Bot 01

Sekond - Geo-Bot 01 - via Schmz Pter

Muxxi - The Girl Who Lives Inside

Muxxi - The Girl Who Lives Inside

Scorch London - Motion Graphics Reel

Cat Neligan - Banknote Redesign

Cat Neligan - Banknote Redesign

James Bratten - I Have A Bear

James Bratten - I Have A Bear

Timothy J. Reynolds - Drive-Thru

Timothy J. Reynolds - Drive-Thru

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles