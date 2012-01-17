Inspiration Gallery - 17 January

It's another great mix of stuff today - the last thing I was expecting to look at was a redesigned set of British banknotes, but that's what Cat Neligan's come up with and I wouldn't object to having them in my wallet. Reckon your work's better? Or have you just seen something amazing that I ought to feature tomorrow? Send it in, then - via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.
LouLou and Tummie - Smart Electrique Drive game
Aleksandra Witkowska - Untitled
tind - What You See Is What You Get
Sekond - Geo-Bot 01 - via Schmz Pter
Muxxi - The Girl Who Lives Inside
Scorch London - Motion Graphics Reel
Cat Neligan - Banknote Redesign