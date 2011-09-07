Maibaic and Flavio Melchiorre collaboration

We asked Flavio to tell us a bit about the project and how he tackled the brief.

"I was inspired by summer colours and by the letter 'M' in the Maibaic logo. At the beginning of the project I created some sketches followed by a developed digital version, full vector with pantone codes for the print on vinyl. The most challenging part of the project was creating different artwork for the individual parts of the bicycle. I worked on this project for two months; this included sketches, measurements, photos, mock-ups, the digital version and final print."

Flavio has also created a pattern tutorial for issue 193 of Computer Arts, on sale 22nd September. Keep an eye out.