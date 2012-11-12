Stock image library Corbis has announced a new poster design competition for creatives who want to give something back. The grand prize for the global Make your Mark contest is a £1000 donation to a charity of your choice. Plus, you'll get a Wacom Intuos 5 graphics tablet.

To enter, head over to the Make your Mark website and register. You'll receive a bundle of topical images to download. Using these, your brief is to design an outstanding poster for a charity or cause that you care about. It must include at least one of the images provided by Corbis, and have a social focus. In addition to the main prize, nine runners up will also receive an Intuos 5.

You have until 25 November to submit your poster, and online voting on the entries will begin on 27 November, lasting until 7 December. The shortlisted work will be revealed on 10 December. This is a fantastic opportunity to use your creativity to make a difference. Winning work will be featured in Computer Arts magazine, and on our sister website Creative Bloq.