Minimal posters showcase iconic World Cup moments

The posters minimally capture some of the best moments from the World Cup

With the end of the World Cup, some of you may be a little disappointed that all the excitement is over for another four years. Luckily for you, Manchester based illustrator Rick Hincks has released his latest range of unique prints that capture iconic moments from past and present World Cup tournaments.

Each print breaks down a memorable occasion into its simplest form, showing the moments leading up to, and the event itself in simplistic graphical elements. The posters use each team colours to seamlessly bring together the series, and bold typography and infographic elements

The posters are available to purchase, with 13 prints making up the entire collection.

What do you think of these World Cup posters? Let us know in the comments box below!