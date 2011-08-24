The Momentus Project is an online collaboration between 52 different designers, illustrators and artists, all creating visual interpretentions of important events from American history.



It is the brainchild of Evan Stremke, a designer at Wisconsin studio Planet Propaganda, who wanted to find "a way of informing others about our proud, yet sometimes troubled and forgotten past."

The featured creatives hail from across the globe, each tackling a different event - from the Boston Massacre to the end of the NASA shuttle programme - in their own style using a monochrome pallete.

Stand-out pieces so far include Kristina Collantes's fine line 'Women's Suffrage Movement' (above) and Chaz Russo's stark yet striking 'Bombing of Hiroshima' (top image).