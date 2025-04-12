The 9 alternative Hamilton logos that almost had the spotlight

They nearly got their shot.

Hamilton logo
(Image credit: Disney)

Ask a group of theatre fans what the most iconic musical logo is and one name in particular is likely to crop up – Hamilton. While we've become accustomed to the iconic star logo created by Spotco, Lin Manuel has shared some of the potential logo designs that didn't make the cut, each with its own unique spin on the American musical.

With each poster being visually captivating in its own right, it would've undoubtedly been a tough decision given the impressive array of shortlisted designs. While I love the alternatives I think they made the right call with the final logo design but regardless, it's fascinating to see what could've been.

Natalie Fear
