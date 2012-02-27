Music by Saint Etienne, pictures by Dorothy

After a seven year hiatus, the arty dance band Saint Etienne are back with a new album. Due out in May, its cover will sport the work of Manchester-based creative studio Dorothy whose work was spotted by the band. The Song Map poster sold on the studio's site has been re-worked to reflect Saint Etienne's musical tastes.

"In December 2011 we released a new litho print called Song Map," explains Jim Quail, creative at Dorothy. "The artwork, which was inspired by [our creative] Phil Skegg’s encyclopaedic knowledge of music, was our interpretation of a street map made up entirely of song titles. So Highway to Hell stretches past Itchycoo Park, Heartbreak Hotel can be found on Alphabet Street, and take a left off Penny Lane to find 22 Acacia Avenue."

The work has received plenty of press coverage and after Saint Etienne and Heavenly Recordings saw it they approached Dorothy to see if they'd like to create a map for their upcoming album Words and Music. It seemed a perfect fit as the album reflects on the music that has influenced the band. Song titles to appear were supplied by keyboardist and singer Bob Stanley, with the map done in an A to Z city guide style.

"The Saint Etienne map reads like the record collection we wish we had and includes such great tracks as Wondrous Place by Billy Fury, Southbound Jericho Parkway by Roy Orbison, Rumble on Mersey Square South by Wimple Winch, and Orchard Road by Leo Sayer," continues Quail. "Prints of the Saint Etienne Map will be available to buy in May from our site."

Dorothy has also produced a set of limited edition prints for the Tate Gallery, and are currently working on a project with the Science Museum to create an exclusive range of products that will launch this spring.