New D&AD Annual showcases global design talent

The 2014 D&AD Annual – the yearly guide to the best in design and advertising – will be launching at the London Design Festival on 16 September.

For this year's edition, slated as the most ambitious yet, D&AD president Laura Jordan-Bambach has assembled a team of five international designers to collaborate on the Annual's design and showcase a variety of global talent.

"In my year as D&AD President, I've spent a lot of time exploring design communities and cultures all around the globe," says Jordan-Bambach. "I've not only unearthed so much incredible work, but I've learned about what design truly means in these places.

"Therefore, for my Annual, I knew it would be a wonderful platform to showcase a new wave of emerging design, which shakes off the shackles of the white, middle-class, western, male perspective, traditional in our industry."

Here's her dream team of global design stars:

Técha Noble and Emma Price

Técha Noble and Emma Price are members of Australian performance art quartet The Kingpins

The eye-catching cover image comes courtesy of Técha Noble and Emma Price from Australian performance art quartet The Kingpins, renowned as one of the most exciting and subversive collectives in Australian art.

Rhizomatiks

Digital design collective Rhizomatiks, famed for creating immersive experiences that seamlessly blend the physical and the virtual, represents Japan. The collective has won a Black Pencil in this year's D&AD awards for its "Sounds of Honda – Aytron Senna 1989" project with Dentsu Tokyo.

Elaine Ramos

Linha do tempo do design gráfico no Brasil, designed by Elaine Ramos, chronicles two centuries of Brazilian design

Elaine Ramos is a book designer from Brazil's largest art and design publishing house, Cosac Naify. She's best known for designing a comprehensive history of Brazilian design, 'Linha do tempo do design gráfico no Brasil'.

Codesign

India's Codesign scooped the top prize at the inaugural Kyoorius Design Awards

Codesign is a collaborative design practice from India that recently triumphed at the first Kyoorius Design Awards, where it won the Black Elephant award for Deckho, a collection of conversations with Indian designers.

Rice Creative

Vietnamese agency Rice Creative has built a global reputation with visual identity work for clients including Coca-Cola

Hailing from Vietnam, Rice Creative was started in 2011 by Joshua Breidenbach and Chi-An De Leo. The three-year-old agency has swiftly gained an international reputation for its identity work, with acclaimed visual identities for the likes of Coca-Cola, Hennessy, Prudential and more under its belt.

The limited edition run is available to pre-order now from the D&AD shop. Comments Jordan-Bambach, "Bringing together five very different and distinctive artists whilst creating a cohesive editorial design is a huge challenge, but I'm incredibly excited to see the final product."