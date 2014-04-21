New Penguin book covers revealed in an unusual way

WeTransfer and Penguin team up to showcase some beautiful book cover designs

Penguin have been creating timeless and innovative book cover designs for decades, with many of you excited to see their fresh offerings as soon as they come out. The publisher has just teamed up with WeTransfer to showcase their new covers exclusively on the file-transfer service.

Chief marketing officer and co-founder of WeTransfer Nalden explained: "Penguin is a company that we have admired for a long time. They have pioneered timeless design and innovative digital communication to ensure publishing remains relevant to a 21st century audience."

Five of Penguin's new covers are being showcased on the WeTransfer site to celebrate the new partnership. The photographs of these covers are not only gorgeous in their setting and tone but when clicked, you'll be able to discover more information on the books themselves.

Head to Penguin to see more inspiring book cover designs.

What do you think about this new collaboration? Let us know in the comments box below!