A new take on cityscape collage

Inspiration is everywhere. Whether you live in a city, a small town or in the middle of the country, your environment is full of illustrative possibilities.

In this tutorial, I will show you how to build a new landscape using things you might come across in your day-to-day routine. You will use just one simple brush that will determine the look and feel of your final composition. This tutorial will also give you the chance to experiment with lighting techniques using the Dodge and Burn tools.

After following this project, you can venture out into your world with nothing more than a digital camera and begin to create your own surrealistic experience. I recommend using everything from signage, architecture and foliage to people and vehicles - anything you might wish to find in your new world.

