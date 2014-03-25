Noah graphic novel gets a suitably epic design

Tom Muller was responsible for the logo design of the Noah graphic novel

There's some incredible 3D movies to look forward to this year - one being Darren Aronofsky's 'Noah' starring Russell Crowe. Here, designer Tom Muller was commissioned in November to create the logo and publication design of a 'Noah' graphic novel, based on one of the earlier scripts.

"I worked closely with Darren, Ari and Niko to create the logo and publication design of the book, with publisher Image Comics coordinating the production," Muller explains.

Muller created a protozoic pattern for the books cover pages

"The key element was the creation of a custom typeface for the title and the design of an 'ark icon' that runs as a motif throughout the publication - literally from cover to cover, applied to the credit and biography pages, and the individual chapter pages.

"I also created a protozoic pattern for the books cover pages, which was made by scanning and editing marbled paper textures. Since we had a specific budget to work with, many of the effects we wanted to achieve - adapting and subverting the language of bible publications - were created as design patterns, rather than using different paper stocks."

Many effects were created as design patterns, rather than using different paper stocks

"Additionally we decided to create a special limited edition (of 300) that comes in a dark linen cloth cover and slipcase with debossing and gold foil stamping and a special inlay signed by the three creators - an object that further plays with the notion of a bible design - which will be available soon.

"The graphic novel is as beautiful as they come, perfectly showcasing the epic tale of the movie whilst the logo and publication design effortlessly illiustrates the scope and feel of the film."

Head over to Tom Muller's website to see more amazing work.

