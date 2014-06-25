Perfect polygon art movie soundtrack album covers

The brilliant depiction of Back to the Future definitely caught our eye

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. This collection is one such revival and it's beautiful.

"It's a big homage to all those famous composers, who bring to us so many great movie soundtracks," explains designer Simon Delart. His polygon album artwork is as stunning as it gets, with brilliant depictions of movies such as Back to the Future and Star Wars.

Whilst these are sadly not on sale, it's a wonderful project to gain some series album artwork inspiration. Take a look at some of our favourites below and be sure to check out the entire project.

