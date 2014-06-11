Personal business cards give a clear message

A personal and hand-made approach makes these business cards unique

Business cards are often the first thing a potential client finds out about you, so it has to make an impact. Whilst there's been some top examples of letterpress business cards, it's always refreshing to see something unique and personal to you.

Polish designer Martyna Wędzicka has created these gorgeous business cards that highlight her hands on approach to projects and design in general. The clear canvas allows Wędzicka to add a personal touch, with some brilliant doodle art.

Whilst this kind of approach might not work for everyone, we're head over heels in love with the concept. The colourful photography only highlights the brilliant execution, with each doodle standing out. These would certainly catch our eye.

Have you seen any inspiring business card designs? Let us know in the comments box below!