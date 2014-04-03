Predators prowl in these 3D-effect vector portraits

The vector graphics bring these beasts to life with colour and precision

Once you learn how to create vector art, the possibilities are endless when it comes to creativity and imagination. We've seen some truly inspirational examples of vector art, with different styles and methods all coming into play. Here, predators take centre stage in a new vector art project series.

Created by Russian based designer Maxim Shkret, a bear, fox, lion and owl are all given the vector graphics treatment - highlighting each hair on their profile and bringing their predatory eyes to life. There's nothing quite like a stare from an animal such as these.

Colours have been specially selected to create perfect shading and curve on each animal's face. The black background simply makes these portraits all the more striking and effortlessly brings the vector graphic series together.

See more work Maxim Shkret over on his Behance page.

