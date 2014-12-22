10 inspirational examples of vector art

Vector art is an increasingly popular form of digital illustration. A technique rather than a style, vector art is based on geometric shapes and created using vector image software such as Adobe's Illustrator. Every day, there are thousands of talented artists around the world creating amazing vector artwork – see our list of the best places to find free vector art.

For this post, we've scoured the internet to find 10 of the best, most inspirational examples to inspire you. Enjoy!

01. Fluid Fox

Ben the Illustrator has created a series of clean and colourfully layered vector art animals

This gorgeous creature is part of a brilliant 'Fluid Animals' series created by Ben the Illustrator. A master of vector art, Ben's skills have attracted the attention of clients such as Pixar, Smart Cars and Delta Airlines to name a few. Be sure to check out his awe-inspiring portfolio, which is full of artwork just as impresive as this handsome fellow.

02. TADO

Artists Mike and Katie aka TADO are well known for their vibrant vector artwork

Artists Mike and Katie aka TADO are a couple with extraordinary vector art skills. In fact, their talents have secured them work with some of the world's biggest brands, including Nike and the BBC. The duo created this vibrant piece for the first ever Pub Scrawl event in Sheffield, UK, held last year.

03. McJunky

Is this making anyone else hungry?

This concept and design for this brilliant 'Heartbreaker' burger illustration came from London-based graphic designer Petros Afshar. The talented artist created a series of vector art-based images based on a fabricated junkfood restaurant chain titled McJunky.

04. Smart Cities

This cover designs was created to demonstrate the themes featured in The Times newspaper

The beautiful urban cityscape cover illustration was a collaborative effort between London-based creative agency The Design Surgery and graphic designer Arunas Kacinskas. This gorgeous piece of vector art was created for special interest media company Raconteur to promote the The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers.

05. Family snaps

One of many amazing character illustrations created by talented artist Jonathan Ball

Character designer Jonathan Ball is the man behind this vibrant vector art illustration. A serious talent, Ball has an amazing portfolio, which is overflowing with of gorgeous little characters created using the popular technique.

