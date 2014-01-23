Topics

A printable typewriter calendar that fits in your pocket

By () Graphic design  

This cute and quirky DIY printable calendar will fit in perfectly on your desk or in your jacket pocket.

printable typewriter calendar

Pop this miniature typewriter calendar on your desk

We've seen some amazing calendar designs for 2014, but nothing as quirky and adorable as this. It may be nearing the end of January but there's always time for an inspiring calendar design in our books and this tiny little number is as cute as it gets.

Etsy included this DIY Printable Paper Typewriter Calendar in their calendar round-up. It was created by the folks at Mumbai-based SkyGoodies and sees a miniature typewriter made fit for your desk.

It’s a downloadable PDF that you print, cut and fold for just $5. With a seperate sheet for each month, you've got no excuse to not start next month - or any month of the year!

printable typewriter calendar

printable typewriter calendar

[via This is Colossal]

Liked this? Read these!

Have you seen an inventive calendar design? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles