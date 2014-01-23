A printable typewriter calendar that fits in your pocket

Pop this miniature typewriter calendar on your desk

We've seen some amazing calendar designs for 2014, but nothing as quirky and adorable as this. It may be nearing the end of January but there's always time for an inspiring calendar design in our books and this tiny little number is as cute as it gets.

Etsy included this DIY Printable Paper Typewriter Calendar in their calendar round-up. It was created by the folks at Mumbai-based SkyGoodies and sees a miniature typewriter made fit for your desk.

It’s a downloadable PDF that you print, cut and fold for just $5. With a seperate sheet for each month, you've got no excuse to not start next month - or any month of the year!

