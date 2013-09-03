Refreshingly upbeat opening titles for Reasons To Be Creative 2013

Yesterday, we were treated to Julien Vallee and Eve Duhamel’s fantastically upbeat opening titles for Reasons to be Creative, here in sunny Brighton.

The pair, collectively known as Royal Bandit, directed the playful two-minute spot, featuring all the speakers from the three-day event and set to a charming custom soundtrack by band Like Elliot Did.

As organiser John Davey put it, before treating the audience to a second viewing in the lead-up to Stefan Sagmeister’s highly anticipated evening talk, titles are all too often dark and moody.

It’s refreshing to see a more playful take – and refreshing these titles certainly are. Enjoy.