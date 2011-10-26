Saving the world. One tee shirt design at a time

The $19 (£9.24) Good Shirt tee has a picture of a mosquito on it to represent mosquito nets, while a UNICEF Basic Family Water Kit is symbolised by a version with a bucket on it.

Each one of the designs has been kept deliberately simple and iconic and are echoes of Justin and Christine Gignac's earlier works. These include Wants For Sale and Needs For Sale where the design on the front of the tee shirt had a direct correlation with the object that the money was going to be used for to buy.

This Cargo Plane tee shirt is the most expensive in Threadless' Good Shirt collection

It's the same story with this time around with each design priced to reflect the real cost of the item it symbolises: the Good Shirt Measles Vaccine tee -- represented by a syringe -- costs $24.40 (£11.86), while the Motorbike tee costs $3,064.82 (£1,490.72).

The most expensive tee in the collection is one featuring a drawing of cargo plane representing a single cargo flight. It's priced at $300,000 (£145,921).

Christine told Computer Arts that the use of cartoon-like, humorous drawings was part of the design's appeal:

"With such a serious subject matter, it's important focus on the positive aspect of the impact you are making by buying a shirt and helping those in need in the Horn of Africa. Keeping the images light and fun make its something people will want to wear.

"When we started Wants in 2007 we purposely chose such a simple graphic style so that the emphasis would always be on the idea and less on the execution," she said.

You can find out more about the Good Shirt project by watching the video.