Steven Bonner and John McFaul to speak at BLAB 16

If you’re a creative in the Manchester area, Monday 9th September 2013 is the latest date for your diary...

BLAB 16 is the next installment of freelance designer Matt Booth’s informal networking event – and the last BLAB of the year. It promises to be an inspirational evening with talks from illustrator, typographer and designer Steven Bonner and designer, creative director and consultant John McFaul.

BLAB 16 kicks off from 6pm at Band on the Wall in Manchester’s Northern Quarter (25 Swan Street – see Google Maps), on Monday 9th September.

Tickets will set you back a bargain £12 and can be bought from the Northern Digitals meetup website. We'll see you there!