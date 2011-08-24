Studio Life visits ustwo

"Our apps are small parcels of candy fresh out of our app factory, designed to give users entertainment, utility, happiness and joy," begins ustwo’s co-founder and creative director Matt Miller, better known simply as Mills. "Users want and demand quality, and we give it to them. It seems like everyone wants app success, but 90 per cent forget that quality is the prerequisite to achieving App Store glory."



For our second Studio Life feature we visited ustwo – and met the self-proclaimed Wonka of the app industry – as the studio prepared to launch its new game. In our latest issue you can read the interview and see ustwo in action on the DVD; to whet your appetite, here’s a small preview of what’s in store.

Studio Life is produced in association with Adobe.