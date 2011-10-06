T-shirt giveaway!

To coincide with the launch of Kate Moross's new T-shirt range and lookbook, she's kindly giving away one of her Isometric T-shirts in a new, limited green colourway to one lucky reader. We caught up with Kate who told us a little more about the range:

"After over five years of designing and making T-shirts for my clothing label I decided to expand the range. This september we launched the Kate Moross online shop with a redesigned store, new stock and a brightly coloured, somewhat goofy lookbook," she says.

The limited edition green Isometric T up for grabs

"We've added new designs and lots of colour to the range as well as re-printing the classic KM T-shirts. The label now consists of the signature tees in simple black and white, and the limited edition shirts (complete with gold labels) in a rainbow of colours and shades. We have also added a range of unisex triangle jewellery and accessories, as well as two new sweatshirts. All these new items have joined the back catalogue of prints, posters and vinyl, which expands yearly."

To be in with a chance of winning, simply tweet @computerarts with the hashtag #freemorosstee.

The closing date for entries is 4pm UK time on Friday 7 October.

www.katemoross.com

