Tasty recipes in the Studio Cookbook

We were thrilled to get the Studio Cookbook in the office. A collection of favourite recipes cooked in the workplace, submitted by various studios around the world, it's a great insight into the eating habits of everyone from graphic to fashion to product designers. Recipes include Coca-Cola Chicken by Charlotte Tsai, Lentil Rice and Garlic Yoghurt fashioned up by Emete Yarici and Beetroot and Orange Zest by Patrick Lacey of Abake.

Patrick Lacey from Abake rustles up Beetroot and Orange Zest

Edited and designed by Ken Kirton, the Studio Cookbook is set in Scala and Scala Sans and printed on Coriandoli Solare 250gsm and Coriandoli Avorio 120gsm. It's a beautiful addition to your home or studio kitchen.

You also get a glimpse at the kitchens of many design studios

Ken Kirton rather generously supplied us with one recipe from the book to share. A delicious pasta dish from furniture designer Martino Gamper:

Ginger pasta asciuta

Serves 4–6

On a very hot summer day add a small peperoncino (chilli pepper) to cool down.

Buon appetito!

2tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

2tbsp of fresh ground ginger

2 cans of peeled plum tomatoes or 5–6 fresh plum tomatoes (peeled)

salt + pepper

500–600g of dried pasta such as orecchiete or conchiglie

3–4 bay leaves

1 Preheat a medium size pan, add olive oil and ginger, stir-fry until it turns golden. 2 Add plum tomatoes and a few pinches of salt. 3 Stir sauce so that tomatoes fall apart so that it becomes a smooth sauce. 4 Reduce heat and cook gently for 20–30 minutes. 5 In the meantime bring a large pan of water to boil add pasta, salt and bay leaves. 6 Keep the pasta on maximum boil, not simmer. 7 Add a few dashes of olive oil to prevent over boiling, (depending on pasta used) cook between 8–10 minutes. 8 Drain pasta and mix it together with the tomato sauce. 9 Serve with some olive oil and parmesan (or pecorino) cheese.

The very very lovely Studio Cookbook is available now from Hato Press and costs £15 plus P&P.