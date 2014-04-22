There's an uplifting surprise in these Amnesty candles

The candles aim to raise awareness of human rights across the world

We couldn't love it more when design collides with a charitable cause or raising awareness of an important issue. This week, Amnesty International launched their 'Freedom Candles' campaign. The organisation is a non-governmental organisation focused on human rights with over 3 million members and supporters around the world.

The campaign was created and developed by advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather London, who have produced some gorgeous candle designs that showcase something a little brighter on the inside. 30 limited edition candles have been made, with each candle representing a different type of suffering.

When the candle is burned, the wax sculpture depicting the injustice burns away to reveal a new bronze figure inside, symbolising the positive change that human rights activism can help to effect.

Head over to Ogilvy & Mather London to see more inspiring work.

