There's an uplifting surprise in these Amnesty candles

These beautifully designed candles for Amnesty International harbour something uplifting on the inside.

The candles aim to raise awareness of human rights across the world

We couldn't love it more when design collides with a charitable cause or raising awareness of an important issue. This week, Amnesty International launched their 'Freedom Candles' campaign. The organisation is a non-governmental organisation focused on human rights with over 3 million members and supporters around the world.

The campaign was created and developed by advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather London, who have produced some gorgeous candle designs that showcase something a little brighter on the inside. 30 limited edition candles have been made, with each candle representing a different type of suffering.

When the candle is burned, the wax sculpture depicting the injustice burns away to reveal a new bronze figure inside, symbolising the positive change that human rights activism can help to effect.

